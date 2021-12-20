Gojek driver views video while driving then argues with passenger

The driver appears to glance at the phone playing the video several times while driving.

A Gojek driver was caught on camera playing a video on his mobile phone while driving.

Facebook user Mahesh Kumar shared his video on Complaint Singapore's Facebook group page.

Mahesh said in his post that he told the driver his actions were not safe for either of them.

The driver then allegedly raised his voice at Mahesh and said he was not watching and "just listening".

When Mahesh advised him to use a headset, the driver started arguing with him instead.

"He started arguing and I didn't want to spoil my morning, but my view is safety is important. Please consider the passengers and reduce the volume [while] driving."

Netizens slammed the driver for his reckless behaviour and urged Mahesh to report the incident to Gojek and the authorities.