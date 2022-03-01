Road rage at Tampines carpark – Honda driver honks, overtakes and shouts 'f*** you!'

A driver had an unpleasant encounter with another motorist while driving out of his HDB carpark in Tampines on Feb 24.

Facebook user Kidd Khidir posted online footage from his in-car camera of a Honda Vezel driver's aggressive behaviour towards him.

To date, the video has garnered over 49,000 views.

He was on his way out of the carpark to send his children to school when he noticed a Honda Vezel behind him.

As he approached the carpark's exit gantry, the Honda pulled up extremely close to Khidir's car.

"He honked right when the barrier was going up," Khidir wrote.

He said the driver then got closer and seemed "furious".

The Honda then sped up and squeezed past Khidir's car by driving in the wrong lane.

"[He] nearly collided and hit [the] right side of my car," he said.

"He rolled down his window, [showed me the] middle finger, screaming F**K Y*U.

"My children were scared, shocked and traumatised.

"He exit[ed] from the oncoming side and sped up, screaming vulgarities again.

"I guess he woke up late and was late for work or school."

Khidir also thought perhaps "something bad happened" to the Honda driver that morning.

"We don't know, but what I know is that your anger and actions can cause [an] accident and affect other people's lives," he said.

"It's okay if you hit my car, but if there [was] a collision [and] my kids got hurt, or your kids got hurt, you will regret that action for the rest of your life.

"Breathe, relax and stay calm. Better be late and safe than sorry."

At the end of the video, Khidir said the Honda Vezel driver came back to look for his car.

He urged others to be careful and added that if anyone knows the driver to reach out to him in case he is going through a rough time.