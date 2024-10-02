Government to help S’poreans tackle cost-of-living concerns

Singaporeans will get help to tackle ongoing cost-of-living worries, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, acknowledging that the issue remains a concern even as inflation has been moderating.

“My team and I will do everything we can to help you get through this difficult period,” he said in a video posted to his YouTube channel on Oct 2, addressing Singaporeans’ concerns about the cost of living.

He noted that in Singapore, inflation is expected to come down further this year.

In total, the Government has earmarked more than $10 billion for the Assurance Package to help cushion the impact of cost-of-living increases.

“So far this year, every Singaporean household has received $800 in CDC vouchers. Households in HDB flats have received up to $400 in utilities rebates,” PM Wong said. “And eligible citizens have received up to $700 in cash payouts.”

There is also higher economic growth expected in 2024, “so the outlook is favourable”, said PM Wong.

He added that more workers should also experience increases in their real incomes.

PM Wong shared about how his Government would help Singaporeans tackle this issue.