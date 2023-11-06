Govt, private sector to explore having live-in maids for seniors in shared apartments

Red Crowns rents HDB and condominium units, matches four seniors to each unit, and has them looked after by two foreign domestic workers.

The Government is exploring whether it is feasible to have foreign live-in maids to help care for several seniors sharing an apartment.

This is currently not allowed because it potentially flouts the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Under this law, the employer of a foreign maid is responsible for her food, safety, medical care, job scope, accommodation and rest arrangements.

One of its partners is Red Crowns Senior Living, the first company here to offer seniors shared rental apartments with live-in maid services.

This move comes five months after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that it was looking into the social enterprise for allegedly flouting the law for hiring foreign maids by having the employment of these workers come under two of its elderly clients living in a unit.

The government project, called the Shared Stay-In Senior Care Services sandbox, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health (MOH), MOM and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to explore the feasibility and viability of having a foreign live-in maid to help care for several seniors in one apartment.

Five private companies have been shortlisted to join forces with the government agencies in this latest initiative. They are Red Crowns, St Bernadette Assisted Living, Econ Health & Wellness, Active Global Respite Care and TS Care Services.

According to the MOH website, a regulatory sandbox is an initiative to better understand new innovative services through working early with the industry. This allows the Government to review effective, efficient and appropriate ways to support innovative technologies, products and services.

MOH has spoken to private companies, seniors and caregivers to hear their views on how the private sector can offer alternative eldercare options.

“The Shared Stay-in Senior Care Services sandbox is one initiative that has developed out of such dialogues. The call for applications was made on the AIC website on Sept 14 and applications closed on Oct 6. Red Crowns Senior Living is one of the five applicants that have been shortlisted after submitting an application to participate in the sandbox,” an MOH spokesman said.

Red Crowns was set up in February 2021 by Mr Joshua Goh, 43, who had trouble finding quality residential care services for his father.

Under its model of assisted co-living, the company rents HDB and condominium units, matches four seniors to each unit, and has them looked after by two foreign domestic workers (FDWs) – usually new hires, with two of the clients in the unit named as employers.

But in June, MOM posted on its Facebook page that it had “serious concerns about RCSL’s operating model as it could compromise the interests of its elderly clients and well-being of the migrant domestic workers (MDWs)”.

It opened a probe into Red Crowns’ operations and said investigations went as far back as November 2021.

The Straits Times understands that findings of the MOM investigation are still pending.

After media reports about the probe and letters to ST Forum by families of seniors in the co-living homes, Red Crowns met MOH, MOM and AIC in Aug 11 to discuss a collaboration and to participate in the sandbox project.

Mr Goh told The Straits Times that Red Crowns had submitted a proposal in July for the centralised hiring of foreign caregivers under Red Crowns with a quota system based on the total number of senior residents it serves.

The company currently charges from $2,200 a month for a room with two occupants in an HDB flat to $5,000 a month for a single-occupant room with an en suite bathroom in a condominium. The rates include concierge fee, monthly rental, monthly salary and other expenses.

“We are also actively looking for ways to bring down the cost of our care services where we are able to make our solution more affordable and accessible,” Mr Goh said.

These include the various financial aid schemes from AIC that may be applicable to the seniors at Red Crowns. They include the Seniors’ Mobility and Enabling Fund, the Home Caregiving Grant and the Pioneer Generation Disability Assistance Scheme (PioneerDAS).

To date, Red Crowns has served 250 clients and has the capacity to provide 150 beds.