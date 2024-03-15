Body 76-year-old man living alone found decomposing

Residents at Block 713 of Bedok Reservoir Road detected a pungent smell coming from one of the flats on the eighth storey.

There was also some liquid that had seeped from under the door onto the corridor.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers tried to enter the flat after they were alerted on the morning of March 14 but the door was locked.

They broke down the door and found a man lying unconscious on the floor of the flat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The liquid that had seeped onto the corridor was purge liquid, or decomposition liquid, originating from the man's body.

A neighbour told Shin Min Daily News that the deceased was an old Chinese man who lived alone and had lived there for more than 40 years.

"I have been smelling the stench these past few days and saw the liquid on the floor, so I notified someone he knew who works nearby to help contact his family members."

Four individuals arrived at the flat to identify the body, visibly upset over the discovery.

The police confirmed a case of an unnatural death but it does not involve anything criminal. Police investigations are ongoing.