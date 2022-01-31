Grab extends deadline for drivers to replace old cars by six months, till May 2022

The six-month extension will give Grab drivers more time to switch to cars that are below 10 years old, the spokesman said.

Drivers on ride-hailing platform Grab now have till May 1 to replace cars that are aged 12 years or older - a six-month extension from the earlier deadline of Nov 1 last year.

A Grab spokesman told The Straits Times the operator had pushed back the deadline to get its older cars off the road "in view of the continued challenges brought about by the pandemic".

In 2020, Grab had announced that its existing drivers could drive only cars that are below 12 years old from Nov 1, 2021. By July 2022, its entire fleet of cars must be below 10 years old.

New drivers signing up to the platform can register only newer cars.

Grab's existing drivers were informed of the deadline extension last October. Those who continue driving a vehicle aged 12 years or above after the deadline will have their accounts temporarily deactivated, which will prevent them from accepting or receiving jobs on the platform.

Grab driver Chua Eng Teck, 66, said he is unable to switch his 12-year-old Toyota Corolla Altis - which he bought over a year ago on hire purchase - without incurring a loss, so he will likely move on to another ride hailing company by May 1.

Mr Chua had joined Grab's platform in 2018 after a stint with Uber, which shuttered its Singapore operation that same year.

Ms Yuki Leow, 42, sold her nine-year old Honda Fit last year to rent a new Toyota Prius Plus after Grab announced the deadline to phase out older cars in its fleet.

While she said it is definitely more expensive to rent than to use her old car, using a younger car has its upsides.

"The passengers definitely prefer travelling in a newer car and the new car doesn't give me any problems," she added.

Grab is the only ride-hailing platform to stipulate the maximum age of cars that its drivers can use to provide their service.

The Land Transport Authority does not mandate a maximum age for such vehicles.

It does, however, require the cars on the platforms to achieve a 90 per cent first inspection passing rate (FIPR). Failure to comply will mean losing the Ride-Hail Service Operator Licence.

In 2021, the FIPR for taxis at year seven (they have a legal lifespan of eight) was 99.4 per cent.

Without giving the exact passing rate, Grab said its FIPR is "maintained above the standard set by the LTA", adding that the requirement is important to ensure safety and overall service quality.