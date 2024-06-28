Makin, always meant to be a miler

Makin (Manoel Nunes, No. 3) running on in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 9, but failed to catch Lim's Saltoro (Marc Lerner). He gets his chance to exact revenge in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m) on June 30.

There was a time when even five-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes had his misgivings about Makin getting the mile.

The Brazilian ace, who seldom gets his flair for a good horse wrong, even pulled the wrong rein once.

Mansoor Gandhi of Al-Arabiya Stable twisted his No. 1 jockey’s arm at Makin’s first 1,600m test in a Class 3 event on March 9, but Nunes had to politely decline.

He had already committed to Black Storm, and besides, he thought the Written Tycoon four-year-old was suspect at the trip.

Makin, with Ryan Curatolo up, beat Black Storm, and Nunes has not jumped off again since.

It included one more win over the mile – as if to prove the first victory was no fluke – as well as a fast-finishing second to Lim’s Saltoro in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 9.

On the eve of the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards Cup (1,600m) on June 30, the mindset has now shifted to “he is looking for the extra 200m”.

Trainer Steven Burridge said hindsight was a wonderful thing, but in their defence, the team had every reason to exercise caution during his pre-mile days.

“The 1,600m was a question mark before, but we know he can get 1,600m now after he’s won twice over that trip,” said the Australian handler.

“Still, we felt that the way he overraced, he’d be better off over shorter, up to 1,400m.

“But he settles better now, even if he can still overrace, like he did it at his last start.

“He just needs the right pace. Hopefully, it’s a true run race on Sunday.”

Even if they roll along, Burridge is still respectful of the rivals who will be in Makin’s way.

“It’s a competitive and strong field, with horses like Lim’s Saltoro, Pacific Emperor, Bestseller. There are five or six chances in the race,” he said.

“The favourite will be Lim’s Saltoro, more so after he drew one, but I couldn’t be happier with Makin.

“He’s done everything right so far, and he finished off the race good in the Silver Bowl.”

While they have the mile covered, the step-up to the 1,800m trip of the Group 1 Singapore Derby on July 21 is the next new frontier.

“The 1,800m is probably still a question mark, but we’ll see how he runs on Sunday,” said Burridge.

Another Stewards’ Cup silverware after the one won by Mr Malek in 2021 would be a nice addition to the veteran trainer’s trophy cabinet, especially as he has yet to break through in a 2024 feature race calendar dominated by Daniel Meagher and Ricardo Le Grange.

“Mr Malek was a very good horse. It’d be nice if Makin could win a second Stewards’ Cup for me,” said Burridge.

Failing which, he still has a second bullet up his sleeve, but probably not the strongest back-up plan – City Gold Farewell.

A previous two-time winner (1,600m and 2,000m) known as Lehndorff in Australia, the son of Snitzel has finished at the rear at his three Kranji starts from 1,200m to 1,600m.

On paper, he has his work cut out, with Burridge using the race more as a guide towards the Derby, which in itself, is also a pipedream.

“He hasn’t done that much in three runs, though we’ve seen a bit of improvement. We’ll see how he goes,” said Burridge.

“He may have to go back to Class 4 or go on to the Derby. He’s looking for 1,800m and 2,000m, though he’s won over 1,600m in Australia, but the Derby may be too strong for him, anyway.”

Burridge could have actually picked a better wingman to Makin, but decided against it in the end.

He toyed with the idea of running Ghalib, after the other Al-Arabiya four-year-old tactically upstaged Golden Monkey in a Kranji Stakes A (1,400m) on June 16.

“I don’t think Ghalib’s a 1,600m horse. He wouldn’t settle well,” he said.

“Instead, we’ll run him in a Class 1 (1,200m) on July 7. He then gets three weeks to the Lion City Cup.”

The premier Group 1 sprint over 1,200m is on July 28.

manyan@sph.com.sg