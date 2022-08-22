Grace period at HDB, URA carparks reduced to 15 minutes from Sept 1

Before the circuit breaker was implemented in April 2020, a grace period of 10 minutes was given to motorists.

The grace parking period at Housing Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) carparks will be revised from 20 to 15 minutes, starting from Sept 1.

The adjustment comes after records show that a 15-minute grace period has been sufficient during periods with increased demand for deliveries. It is also a comfortable time frame for motorists to search for a parking lot and for pick-ups and drop-offs, the HDB said on Monday (Aug 22).

Before the circuit breaker was implemented in April 2020, a grace period of 10 minutes was given to motorists.

This was then adjusted to 20 minutes to facilitate the increased volume of deliveries for food, groceries and other essential goods when residents remained home to minimise the spread of Covid-19, said HDB.

"With the significant easing of safe management measures on April 26 and fewer work from home arrangements, HDB and URA have reviewed the grace period and will adjust (it) to 15 minutes, which is an extension from the pre-April 2020 grace period," added HDB.

It also announced on Monday that it will discontinue the sale and exchange of parking coupons at all its branches from Sept 19.

It added that the sale of these coupons has dropped by 99 per cent in recent years, due to the implementation of the Electronic Parking System in more than nine in 10 carparks and the Parking.sg app, which was introduced in 2017.

Motorists can continue to purchase coupons from authorised agents such as petrol stations as well as 7-Eleven and Cheers outlets.

Those who wish to seek a refund for unused or expired coupons can continue to do so at HDB branches.