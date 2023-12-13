Accidental bump at JB mall blows up into altercation, online threats

The woman posted on Facebook to identify the man whom she claimed attacked her family.

It started with a bump.

A Singapore man apparently accidentally bumped into a woman at Aeon Tebrau City Mall in Johor Baru and was about to apologise when she berated him.

The woman's sister subsequently posted on Facebook to find out the identity of the Singapore man, saying he attacked her and her family, Oriental Daily reported on Dec 11. She claimed the man also attacked her mother and threatened to kick her baby.

A photo of the man accompanied the Facebook post, which said: "If anyone knows who this is, message me privately and call the police!"

A netizen claiming to be the man's friend disputed the claims and emphasised that it was an accident, 8world reported. He said his friend was not given the chance to apologise before he was attacked verbally and physically.

A video comment showed a woman in pink, believed to be the women's mother, swinging a bag at a man even as he retreated. Another woman pulled her back and the man walked away.

When asked about it, the woman said the video had been edited to malign her family and that her mother was merely retaliating.

The man's twin brother told China Press that his brother was injured and lost his spectacles in the incident.

"My brother accidentally bumped into them, this was a misunderstanding," he said, adding that his brother received online threats to expose his address and attack him with a "30cm-long knife".

"We have notified the police. We are definitely at fault, both parties were, but the other party shouldn't think they are innocent. This is very unfair to us."

The South Johor Bahru District Police told Oriental daily that they had received a report and an investigation was ongoing.