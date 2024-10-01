HDB resale prices up 2.5% in Q3, transaction volume up 20%

In its statement on Oct 1, HDB's Resale Price Index (RPI) flash estimate for the third quarter of 2024 stood at 192.6 – an increase of 2.5 per cent from the second quarter.

The resale volume in Q3 was 8,035 – 20 per cent higher than the same period in 2023.

Both increments were driven by strong demand and supply tightness in the market with fewer new flats meeting the Minimum Occupation Period in 2024 as compared to 2023.

HDB will offer about 8,500 flats in 15 Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in this month's exercise. This is the largest supply out of the three launches this year, making up more than 40 per cent of the total supply of new flats for 2024.

The new BTO projects will be offered as Standard, Plus or Prime flats based on their specific locational attributes. This will provide Singaporeans with a wider range of housing options, including new flats in attractive locations, to meet different budgets and needs.

The Housing Board added that it is processing the HFE applications received before Sept 16 from flat buyers interested to participate in the October 2024 BTO exercise.