Toa Payoh resident narrowly misses getting hit by spalling concrete

The spalling concrete hit the floor and scattered, leaving the steel bars in the ceiling exposed.

Spalling concrete in an HDB flat in Toa Payoh nearly hit a resident while she was in the bathroom, causing paranoia among the family members.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Jan 13, at 1 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, which was built in 1969.

Mr Shi, 47, told Shin Min Daily his wife had just finished taking a shower and a chunk of the spalling concrete fell just as she stepped out of the bathroom.

Steel bars in the ceiling were left exposed, while other parts of the ceiling showed signs of warping.

Mr Shi and his family had moved into the unit about four years ago and this was the first time they encountered spalling concrete.

“Our biggest concern right now is that we are seeing cracks in other parts of the house that weren't there before, and it’s worrying that the situation will continue to worsen.”

A similar incident occured a Toa Payoh flat on Feb 27, 2020. A maid in her 20s was about to clean the bathroom when a chunk of the spalling concrete fell into the toilet bowl.

It was estimated that the fallen slab weighed around 10kg and measured about half-a-metre across.

According to HDB, "spalling concrete is a common issue for older buildings, especially in home areas with damp conditions, such as kitchens and toilets".

It is largely caused by carbonation, a natural deterioration process in which the steel bars embedded in the ceiling slab corrode and causes the concrete cover to crack and bulge.

HDB stresses that owners are responsible for the prevention and repair of any spalling concrete in the flat.

Spalling concrete within HDB flats can be prevented with regular maintenance.