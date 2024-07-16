Heiress Kim Lim throws Roblox party for son's 7th birthday

The family, including billionaire grandfather Peter Lim, gathered to sing the birthday song for Kim Lim's son, Kyden.

Singapore socialite Kim Lim spared no expense in celebrating her son Kyden's seventh birthday with a Roblox-themed extravaganza.

The party, held on July 14, featured an entire function hall transformed into a virtual world straight out of the popular online game.

The Atelier & Co orchestrated the event, complete with a massive bouncy castle, a thrilling Red Baron ride and an array of arcade games to entertain the young guests.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old heiress posted a video of the party, showing the venue bathed in a dim glow with strategically placed lighting and illuminated square chairs.

A giant screen displayed a custom-made Roblox video, while neon signs proclaimed "Level Up! Kyden Turns Seven".

Guests were treated to a delectable spread catered with a chocolate fondue fountain, a live popiah station and of course, a Roblox-themed cake created by Creme Maison Bakery.

A life-sized cut-out of Kim with her arms around Kyden greeted everyone entering the venue.

Clad in a matching black Palm Angels set, Kyden enjoyed playtime with his friends, who showered him with birthday gifts.

The family, including billionaire grandfather Peter Lim, gathered to sing the birthday song for Kyden.

The party wasn't just for the young ones. Adults joined in on the fun and the guest list boasted a star-studded line-up of local celebrities.

Familiar faces included veteran actresses Hong Huifang, Jaslyn Theen, Cassandra See, and Aileen Tan. Social media personalities like Xiaxue, Jianhao Tan and wife Debbie Soon also attended the event.

This isn't the first time Kim Lim has pulled out all the stops for her son's birthday. Last year, she threw a Kandy Karnival bash in Sentosa to celebrate both Kyden's and her own birthday.