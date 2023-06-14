Hero chases, tackles man for taking upskirt photo of friend

The video shows KameHao chasing the man and then trying to take his phone away from him.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear spectacles and shorts.

A TikToker, who goes by the name KameHao, noticed that a man was taking an upskirt photo of his female friend while they were in Balestier.

Provoked by such indecency, he started chasing him.

The pursuit, captured on video by the victim, lasted about three minutes.

KameHao is seen running after the offender who is carrying a backpack along Balestier Road.

He chases him into an industrial building carpark where, after both of them run out of steam, he catches him.

The man tries to get his phone back from KameHao. He apologises and pleads to be released.

A Grab driver, who witnesses the scene, calls the police.

Waiting for the police to arrive, the offender sits on the sidewalk while howling that he can't go to jail.

When KameHao questions him, he claims in Chinese that he was stressed out and does not have a girlfriend to satisfy his urges. So he resorted to taking upskirt photos of women.

He says he had taken upskirt photos of seven other women, including KameHao's friend.

The video ends with the police arriving at the scene.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a case of voyeurism along 352 Balestier Road at 6:28pm on June 11. A 46-year-old man was arrested.