High energy at Nomination Centre as presidential candidates officially enter 3-way race

(From left) Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian had earlier submitted their nomination papers ahead of the noon deadline.

Supporters of Singapore’s three presidential hopefuls turned up in droves at the People’s Association Headquarters for Nomination Day on Tuesday morning (Aug 22).

Anticipation was high and the sweltering heat did not temper their enthusiasm, with voices booming loud and bright as they chanted the names of Mr Ng Kok Song, 75, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and Mr Tan Kin Lian, 75.

The most distinct was those in the Tharman camp, who turned up in maroon shirts and wore badges to show their support. Among one of the most vocal was Mr Chua Kiang Hock, 65, whose animated cheers of ‘Tharman! Tharman!’ made it hard to miss.

Mr Chua (rightmost in video), a Taman Jurong resident, told TNP: “Our head of State must unify all people of Singapore. I hope Mr Tharman can lead our country, our nation and our national flag for the world to see. He is a man of integrity who has served as Senior Minister, Finance Minister, Education Minister as well as Deputy Prime Minister, and will do a good job for our nation.”

Mr Philip Soh, 75, said he has known Mr Tan for 45 years and is greatly inspired by him. He also noted that Mr Tan is actively involved in social work and praised his many initiatives.

Asked about Mr Tan’s recent controversy regarding his past Facebook posts, Mr Soh admitted he is not active on social media but said: “He is a very candid person, very friendly and very down-to-earth. He entertains all kinds of ideas and listens to people, so sometimes he likes to crack jokes. He is a very caring and kind person, not arrogant at all and very humble. His heart is for the people and he has inspired a lot of us here.”

Mr Michael Rebaczonok, a retiree, told TNP that Singapore's ideal president is someone who is finance-savvy and compassionate. He acknowledged Mr Tharman’s high chances of winning due to his robust portfolio and “international stature”, but said he is personally “very, very impressed” by Mr Ng, whom he describes as “a fantastic and brilliant man”.

Slightly after 12.30pm, all three men were officially announced as candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election. Mr Tharman wrapped up his thank-you speech in a neat two minutes, while the other two candidates addressed the crowd just as passionately, but had their microphones muted after overrunning.

Mr Koh Soom Yong, 75, a grassroots leader, told TNP that he is taking a neutral stance in current proceedings, but praised Halimah Yacob and her reign as Singapore’s eighth president.

He said in Mandarin: “She is a really competent president so it is a pity she will not be continuing her presidency. On behalf of my community, I wish to thank her for her service towards our country and people.

“Regardless of who becomes Singapore’s next president, I hope he is someone who most importantly serves the people and will lead Singapore to greater heights.”