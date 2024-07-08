Holland V spa workers nabbed for suspected prostitution

Made-in-China lubricants and contraceptives found in the spa.

Four women from the massage parlour were arrested for suspected prostitution.

"All activities that are immoral are prohibited in this shop," showed the sign at the shopfront.

However, the spa in Holland Village apparently turned out to be anything but "moral".

Four women aged between 29 and 50 were arrested in a raid on June 25 for suspected prostitution, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

More than 2,200 officers from the seven police land divisions were deployed in over 1,130 operations between June 10 and 30.

The officers were supported by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Customs, Ministry of Manpower and Housing Board.

The Holland Village spa's second-storey space was filled with manicure and health products. But in the back were two massage beds and a sofa separated with curtains.

A concealed attic with two cubicles were also uncovered in the Holland Village raid.

Over in Jurong East and Telok Blangah, the spas that were raided were located on the ground floor of a noisy HDB estate. Both shops were suspected of operating without a licence.

In the raid on the evening of June 21, the police raided KTV lounges at Cuppage Plaza and Newton, and arrested 19 women aged between 19 and 33.