'Homeless' woman hangs out in void deck for fear of dying alone in flat

She is not homeless.

A 60-year-old woman spends much of her time in the void deck at Block 345, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 for a morbid reason.

Madam Tan does not want to die alone in her flat for fear of turning into a rotting corpse because no one knows she died.

She has read in the news about this happening to other elderly people.

Madam Tan can often be seen with her trolleys and bags around the block very early in the morning and late at night.

Concerned, one resident alerted Shin Min Daily News about a "homeless" woman there.

But the Shin Min reporter found out that Madam Tan actually shares a flat at Ang Mo Kio Street 31 with a friend who is usually not home.

"I stay out, but I go home and sleep at night. Moving about also makes me healthier," said Madam Tan.

She has siblings who are all married and she does not want to bother them.

"They know I'm here, but I don't want them to worry," she told the reporter.

"People from welfare agencies have approached me before, but after I explained the situation, they understood."