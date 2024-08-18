Housebreaking syndicates have stolen $3.85m since June

Residents can volunteer as Citizens on Patrol, where they can play an active role to prevent and deter crime by patrolling their neighbourhood.

International criminal syndicates have been breaking into landed properties in Singapore, with the gang members forcing their way into 10 homes and stealing about $3.85 million in cash and valuables.

Police said they have arrested three foreigners, recovered $1.36 million of the loot and identified 14 other people who can assist them in their investigations.

They have also enhanced security measures in private residential estates, including employing the use of cameras and drones to detect people hiding in forested areas.

The news comes amid a spike in burglary cases since June, especially in estates around forested areas and near park connectors.

Between June 1 and Aug 4, police received 10 reports of burglaries at landed properties.

Police said the suspects are believed to be transient travellers who entered Singapore as social visit pass holders, usually for one to two days before committing the crime.

The gangs have largely targeted homes in the vicinity of the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road, but at least one house in Windsor Park Road, in the Bishan area, was also burgled.

They entered the homes by scaling the perimeter walls and fences.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said the three people arrested are Chinese nationals.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that these three appear to be linked to foreign syndicates. Police have also identified 14 other persons – all Chinese nationals – who they think will be able to assist in their investigations,” he said.

He added that they are currently out of Singapore, but the Singapore Police Force is engaging the Chinese authorities to get more information and locate the 14 men.

Mr Shanmugam said the syndicates appear to be working in small groups and are quite sophisticated.

Speaking on the sidelines of a community event in Chong Pang on Aug 17, he said the syndicates work in teams.

“The modus operandi is quite interesting – at least, in some cases, one group goes in to steal the items – they can include luxury items like luxury bags, watches – and then they conceal them in forested areas nearby.

“Then they, we think, go off. Their accomplices will then later on come and take these items.

“So, quite a sophisticated operation,” said Mr Shanmugam, who added that the police are looking at installing police cameras (PolCams) in private residential areas to both deter crime and help solve cases when they do happen.

There are currently more than 90,000 PolCams installed islandwide, with most of them located in more public areas.

Police said three Chinese nationals have been charged. Long Zhihua, 38, and Luo Changchang, 43, are each facing one charge of housebreaking.

Court documents show that the pair had allegedly burgled a house in Windsor Park Road on June 22, stealing jewellery worth more than $630,000. Long also faces one charge of fraudulent possession of property.

The third individual – Wu Jinxing, 27 – is facing one charge of possessing benefits of crime.

He was arrested on July 27 in the Rail Corridor area near a residential estate in Bukit Sedap Road while allegedly on the way to retrieve stolen loot stashed nearby.

After he was caught, he led the authorities to a hotel room in Geylang, where they found more than $520,000 in cash, luxury watches and bags.

They are believed to have been the items one Wu Jianxing stole from homes he broke into.

Police on Aug 17 also named the 14 Chinese nationals who they said could assist them in their investigations into the housebreaking cases. They are Wu Jianxin, Huang Ziquan, Chang Yanguo, Wei Yongguo, Long Zhaohai, Luo Anding, Mo Zhengguo, Ling Yingjie, Chen Fuan, Long Yongjiu, Long Chaochang, Wei Mingzhen, Huang Huitang and Liu Laixiang.

The overall number of housebreaking-related cases has actually been on the decline. Police said there were 59 reported cases in the first half of 2024 compared with 70 in the same period in 2023.

But police noticed a sudden spike from June 2024, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Serene Chiu.

The commander of the Clementi Police Division added: “The police have engaged residents, increased patrols, deployed mobile cameras and drones in the affected areas.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant and enhance their home security by installing burglar alarms and CCTV cameras.”