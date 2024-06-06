'I gambled my life as much as he gambled his': Teen biker who allegedly fled from LTA officer

Mr Zdulfika’s body arriving at his HDB block in Ang Mo Kio at about 2pm on June 5.

Mr Zdulfika Ahakasah (in white) and his siblings.

LTA enforcement officer Zdulfika Ahakasah’s body (left) arrived at his HDB block in Ang Mo Kio on June 5. He died in hospital after chasing a motorcyclist near an expressway exit on June 4.

A teenage motorcyclist, who allegedly fled from a Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer, was charged with weapon possession and drugs consumption, among other charges.

LTA enforcement officer, Mr Zdulfika Ahakasah, 26, crashed his motorcycle while chasing a motorcyclist near an expressway exit on June 4 and died in hospital.

On June 6, the 18-year-old was handed six charges.

He cannot be named as he was still 17 years old when he allegedly consumed methamphetamine in August 2023. Those below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The teenager’s charges included multiple traffic offences, such as riding a motorcycle in a dangerous manner.

The teenager, who is unrepresented, told the court: “I gambled my life as much as he gambled his. The death, I may be one of the contributing factors for the death, but I am not to be blamed.”

A gasp could be heard from the gallery as he said those words.

A video of the incident posted on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page shows the motorcyclist making a sudden swerve to the right and cutting into the path of a lorry. Mr Zdulfika follows closely behind, before crashing his motorcycle into a road divider.

Police said they were alerted to the incident along the Seletar Expressway towards Bukit Timah Expressway near the Tampines Expressway exit at about 10.40am.

The teenager was arrested and his case has been adjourned to June 20.

On June 5, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post he was saddened by Mr Zdulfika’s death.

He said: “Our enforcement and frontline officers perform their duties with courage and dedication.”

Mr Zdulfika’s brother, Mr Radin Ilahi Ahakasah, 47, had told The Straits Times Mr Zdulfika was excited to get married in July.