 Implementation of changes to Covid-19 safe management measures to be postponed due to surge in cases: MOH, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Implementation of changes to Covid-19 safe management measures to be postponed due to surge in cases: MOH

Implementation of changes to Covid-19 safe management measures to be postponed due to surge in cases: MOH
The current rules will remain in place in the meantime.PHOTO: ST FILE
Feb 24, 2022 12:02 pm

The implementation date for changes to existing Covid-19 safe management measures will be revised, with a new date to be announced shortly, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Feb 24).

This is due to the current surge in daily cases, and the "extensive work" involved in going through the different rules in different settings, said the ministry in a statement.

The current rules will remain in place in the meantime, it added.

The multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) had announced on Feb 16 that existing safe management measures (SMMs) will be streamlined to make it easier for everyone to understand and comply with.

It would have entailed, amongst other things, allowing groups of five to visit homes at any one time, social gatherings of up to five people at workplaces, adjustments to vaccination-differentiated SMMs (VDS) for unvaccinated children aged 12 years and below, and the resumption of team sports.

"As this streamlining exercise involves extensive amendments to existing regulations that have accumulated over the past two years, we announced then that the changes will be implemented in phases, on February 25 and March 4, 2022," said MOH in its statement on Thursday.

Zhao Zheng would congratulate the member who had come the closest to guessing the correct number.
Singapore

Data leak: MOH officer played 'guess the number' game

Related Stories

15,283 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1,523 patients hospitalised

Nurses and volunteers wanted to fill healthcare manpower shortage as Covid-19 cases surge

15,836 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 1,491 patients hospitalised

"Given the current surge in daily cases, and the extensive work involved in going through the detailed rules across different settings, the MTF has reviewed the matter and has decided to consolidate and streamline the SMMs in one go instead."

More On This Topic
What is the significance of the new streamlined safe management measures?
High numbers indicate Omicron wave will likely peak soon, say experts
Related Stories
 
 
Up to 5 household visitors at a time, more VTLs to come: S'pore's new Covid-19 rules at a glance
 
 
'Acute phase' of Covid-19 pandemic could end by mid-year: WHO
 
 
Queen Elizabeth II cancels engagements over Covid-19 symptoms
 
 
Hong Kong tycoons offer land for hospitals to aid Covid-19 fight
 
 
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
 
 
Global cases are dropping, but the WHO is watching an Omicron subvariant
 
 
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts
 
 
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?
 
 
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
 
 
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Ministry of Healthcovid-19coronavirus