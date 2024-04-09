More than $7 million worth of vaping components, vapes seized in first quarter of 2024

During the same period, more than 2,200 people were caught for possessing or using vapes.

More than $7 million worth of vapes and components were seized from illegal distribution networks between January and March as the authorities stepped up efforts to clamp down on vaping.

During the same period, more than 2,200 people were caught for possessing or using vapes, the Health Ministry and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint statement on April 9.

This included about 250 cases of people caught for these offences in schools and institutes of higher learning.

Some 1,950 people were nabbed through intensified patrols at public areas like the central business district, entertainment outlets and around shopping centres.

Since March, all offenders, including first-time offenders in schools and institutes of higher learning, who are caught buying, using or possessing vapes face a fine of up to $2,000.

During the first quarter of 2024, 40 vape-related cases were detected at the borders during joint operations.

Of these, 10 people were caught for smuggling vapes into Singapore, while another 30 were found to be in possession of vapes.

Meanwhile, the authorities said 16 social media services and e-commerce platforms have been warned by the authorities for hosting vaping-related content.

They said each platform was issued a letter of notice on March 11 to remind them that hosting such content runs afoul of tobacco control rules.

They added: “The onus is on social media services and e-commerce platforms to exercise due diligence and proactively remove vaping-related content.

“Enforcement actions may be taken against the platforms that are found with inadequate processes to detect and remove vaping-related contents.”

Those convicted of importing, distributing, selling or offering vapes and their components for sale can face a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months, or both for the first offence.

For the second or subsequent offence, they face a fine of up to $20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal possession, use, purchase, import, distribution, sale, or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037.

In the coming months, HSA and ICA will continue to conduct more inter-agency operations at Singapore’s checkpoints, the joint statement said.

Teen among five linked to vape bust

On Jan 17, HSA found two people peddling vapes at NorthPoint City in Yishun.

This led to a raid of a warehouse at 31 Woodlands Close, where more than 81,000 vapes and related components valued at more than $1.1 million were seized.

Five people aged 19 to 39 are helping with investigations.

Longest jail sentence for vape-related offences so far

See Hong Jian, 22, was sentenced on Feb 1 to a consolidated jail term of 10 months and fined $16,000 for the sale of vapes and related components.

See was apprehended in 2023 for his involvement in the sale of e-vaporisers.

Upon further investigation, HSA officers identified and raided a warehouse unit, which led to a haul of over 140,000 vapes and components worth more than $3 million.

So far, five people, including See, linked to the operation have been convicted.

Over $6m record seizure of vaping products

On March 19, following a roadblock by the police at St Andrew’s Road, two men were discovered to be transporting two packages of vapes in their car.

HSA subsequently raided two warehouse units and found more than 400,000 e-vaporisers and components with a record street value of over $6 million.

This was the largest seizure of e-vaporiser products by HSA to date, exceeding the 2023 case, where more than $3 million worth of vapes and related components were seized.

Five people aged 21 to 37 are currently assisting in the investigation.

Another four persons, aged 22 to 38, were apprehended and referred to the police for attempting to break into the warehouse on March 23 and March 26 to try to steal the vapes and related components.