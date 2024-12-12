'Inauspicious': CCK residents say new garden resembles graveyard

Does this community garden give you any graveyard vibes?

A newly-completed community garden in Choa Chu Kang has sparked debate, with some residents saying its symmetrical planting plots resemble a cemetery.

The design has been described as unsettling, with some even avoiding the area due to its "inauspicious" appearance.

Located near Block 672A Choa Chu Kang Crescent, the garden features neatly aligned planting areas. A recent Facebook post criticising the graveyard-like design has garnered significant attention and mixed reactions.

Many comments echoed the cemetery comparison, pointing to the rectangular plots bordered by concrete walls, and the garden’s overall aesthetic. Some even joked that the area looks like a graveyard from afar.

Others, however, argued against overinterpreting the design, saying it was simply meant to create a green space.

Completed just a few months ago, the garden consists of 21 rectangular planting plots surrounded by grass and concrete pavement. A pavilion-like storage area is also nearby.

Residents shared their thoughts on the unusual design with Shin Min Daily News.

Madam Wu, 74, a resident of 25 years, noted the garden was part of the estate’s renovation, meant to encourage residents to plant. However, she found the design “strange.”

“From above, it really looks like a graveyard. My friends who saw it said the same thing – it feels eerie and doesn’t look good,” she said.

Madam Huang, 79, suggested the overly symmetrical layout might be the culprit.

“Adding fences or planting directly on the ground could make it look less like a graveyard. But now that it’s done, it’s unlikely to be changed,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Wang, 60, said the grass around the plots doesn't help.

“At night, it feels even creepier. I often avoid walking past it because it feels inauspicious,” he added.

However, some residents believe the design shouldn’t be overanalyzed and feel it will enhance the area’s greenery over time.

Madam Ong, a 72-year-old cleaner, felt the garden was a positive use of space, providing residents with planting opportunities.

“I think the design is fine. There’s no need to be overly superstitious. It’s clearly meant for planting,” she said.

Mr Iskandar, a 38-year-old pest control specialist, agreed. He feels the garden will look more appealing once plants and flowers grow.

“This is a common design. Once the greenery is established, it will beautify the environment,” he said.

The Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council told Shin Min Daily News that the garden’s design was carefully planned to optimise limited land for greenery.

A spokesperson explained that an experienced designer, with several local projects under their belt, created the garden. The rectangular plots maximise planting space and provide functional gardening areas—crucial given Singapore’s land constraints.

The garden also includes planting boxes of varying heights for wheelchair accessibility.

The spokesperson encouraged residents to participate in community planting and painting activities, scheduled to begin early next year, and invited all to visit once the flora has fully grown.