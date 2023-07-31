Mayor Alex Yam directs traffic after accident at Choa Chu Kang junction

This is not something you see often – a Member of Parliament directing traffic.

And not only is Mr Alex Yam an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, he is also the mayor of North West District.

Photos and a video online show him standing in the middle of the road at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Drive and Choa Chu Kang North 5 on Sunday morning (July 30) directing traffic.

One netizen joked: "Waaah! The next Transport Minister hard at work siah!"

Another commented: "Election coming."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Mr Yam said: "While returning from a grassroots event, we came across an accident involving two vehicles which blocked northbound traffic along Choa Chu Kang Drive.

"Mr Yam helped to direct traffic while awaiting the arrival of the Traffic Police. We thank motorists for their patience."

When contacted by Stomp, the police said they were alerted at 11.31am to the accident involving two cars at the junction.

A 58-year-old female car passenger was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.