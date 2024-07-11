Injured Singaporean woman rescued from Mount Kinabalu

The 41-year-old Singaporean woman was suspected to have broken her left ankle and was taken to the hospital.

A Singaporean woman was carried down Mount Kinabalu in Sabah by rescuers on July 11 after she injured her leg while descending Malaysia’s tallest peak.

The 41-year-old Singaporean slipped and fell at the 8.3km mark, 200m off the peak, on the summit’s trail, Sabah Fire and Rescue Services Department operations centre assistant chief Riki Mohan Singh Ramday told The Straits Times.

She was suspected to have broken her left ankle and was taken to the hospital, he said.

The fire department received an emergency call at 8.06am and dispatched a rescue team that arrived around 10.50am, he added.

Rescue personnel from the Sabah Parks and Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) helped carry the woman on a stretcher to Timpohon Gate, one of the starting points for hikers looking to summit Mount Kinabalu.

The woman was accompanied by a mountain guide, Mr Riki said.