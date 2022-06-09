Iras warns of scam e-mails on corporate tax returns

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) on Wednesday (June 8) warned of fraudulent e-mails purportedly from the tax authority amid the start of the corporate tax filing season.

The phishing e-mails - which spoofed the @iras.gov.sg domain - would instruct recipients to check on the status of their corporate income tax returns or to file their tax returns by clicking on an attached file.

"Taxpayers should take note that Iras does not send e-mails to taxpayers requesting them to check on the status of their corporate income tax returns or file their tax returns via an attached file," Iras said in its advisory.

Iras advised the public not to click on the link, provide personal details, make payment or follow the e-mails' instructions, and not to be deceived by fake SMSes, e-mails and WhatsApp messages with the spoofed Iras name.

The tax authority added that it does not solicit taxpayers' personal details or any confidential information via e-mail or loose Web links.

Instead, all corporate income tax transactions are done through mytax.iras.gov.sg using Singpass login, Iras added.

The corporate tax filing season this year will end on Nov 30.

Those who have fallen for the scam are advised to lodge a police report.

Last month, Iras warned of a scam e-mail requesting that recipients click on a fraudulent link to make payment due to discrepancies in their tax returns.

The e-mail requests that recipients make up for the discrepancy by clicking on a fraudulent link to pay for the amount owed.