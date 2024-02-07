Istana open house on Feb 12 to celebrate Chinese New Year

Visitors can look forward to performances, activities and tours of the Istana’s main building and grounds.

The Istana will be open to the public on Feb 12 in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Visitors can enjoy the open house from 8.30am to 6pm, as well as look forward to performances, activities and tours of the Istana’s main building and grounds.

The Istana Heritage Gallery, located in the Istana Park opposite the main gate of the Istana, will be open as well.

Activities available to visitors will include Chinese calligraphy and candle making.

Visitors can also enjoy musical performances and multicultural dances by Lasalle College of the Arts, the University of the Arts Singapore, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Sheng Hong Arts Institute, Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre, Taman Jurong Community Club Juboon Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, Tampines Arts Troupe, TheDanceTribeSG and Yuan Ching Secondary School.

Visitors can go on guided tours of the Istana’s main building to view selected function rooms and take a closer look at a selection of state gifts presented to Singapore’s leaders.

Those interested in the Istana’s flora and fauna can join a guided tour by National Parks Board volunteers.

Both guided tours cost up to $4 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and up to $20 for all other visitors, depending on their age.

Food stalls and a food truck, as well as merchandise booths selling limited-edition Istana souvenirs and President’s Challenge souvenirs, will also be at the open house.

All proceeds from entry fees to the Istana grounds, tours and the President’s Challenge merchandise booth will go towards charities supported by the President’s Challenge.

Additionally, there will be two merchandise booths from social service agencies Touch Community Services and Minds.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. All other visitors will need to pay an entrance fee of $20 per adult and $10 per child aged between four and 12. Only cashless payments will be accepted.

The Istana grounds can be entered from the main gate in Orchard Road.

More information about the open house can be found on the Istana’s website at istana.gov.sg/Visit-And-Explore/Istana-Open-House