Istana open house on July 28 to celebrate National Day

The Istana will be open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm.

The public will be able to visit the Istana during its National Day open house on July 28.

Visitors can look forward to live performances, activities and tours of the Istana grounds from 8.30am to 6pm.

The National Day-themed activities include creating the Singapore flag and Merlion magnets with nagomi art and paper quilling, and games such as the bean bag toss. Nagomi art involves painting with one’s fingers and pastel powder, while quilling is known for using coloured strips of paper that are rolled, shaped and glued together to produce a 3D artwork.

There will also be food stalls, a food truck and merchandise booths with limited edition souvenirs.

Visitors can also enjoy musical and multi-ethnic dance performances by students from Beatty Secondary School, Bedok Green Primary School, Endeavour Primary School, Madrasah Al-Ma’arif Al-Islamiah, Nan Hua High School, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ Secondary School, Qihua Primary School, River Valley High School and Townsville Primary School.

The People’s Association Talents and the Eurasian Association Singapore, as well as young local musicians Lyla Ng, Asher Wenyao Mendelsohn and Thaarmin will also be taking the stage.

Visitors can also take part in guided tours of the main building, where they can view selected rooms and state gifts to Singapore leaders, from 9.30am to 5pm.

Guided tours of the grounds, showcasing Istana’s flora and fauna, will take place from 10am to 4pm. Alternatively, visitors can opt for self-guided tours.

Entry is via the Istana’s main gate at Orchard Road, and free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, including their caregivers.

Other visitors must pay an entrance fee of $20 per adult, or $10 for children aged four to 12. Those below four years of age can enter for free.

There will be added fees for entrance to the main building and the guided tours, from $2 to $4 for citizens and permanent residents, and from $2 to $20 for other visitors.

Tickets can be bought at the entrance on July 28.

All proceeds from entry tickets, tours and the President’s Challenge merchandise booth will go to charities supported by the President’s Challenge. Payments only via credit and debit card or QR code will be accepted.

Entry may be restricted due to bad weather or capacity.