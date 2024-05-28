 PM Lawrence Wong shares video showing his new office, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
PM Lawrence Wong shares video showing his new office

PM Lawrence Wong in his new office at Istana.PHOTO: LAWRENCE WONG/FACEBOOK
Have you ever wondered what is in the Prime Minister's office?

Sorry to disappoint you but there is nothing out of the ordinary – no butler, no gilded teaware, no massage chair in sight.

In a Facebook video reminiscent of the MTV Cribs television show, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 27 showed the interior of his office.

He pointed out how his new office at Istana has a functional set-up that is similar to what he was used to at the Ministry of Finance.

The office has a high desk where PM Wong can work standing up and a printer in the shelving system that still has empty cabinet spaces.

As the camera pans across the empty shelves, PM Wong explained that the one week since the transition has been a busy period and he has not had the time to unpack.

The video, which might be the first of its kind by a premier, seems to have taken many netizens by surprise.

Its comment thread is peppered with netizens thanking PM Wong for showing the interior of his office and saying they did not expect it to be "simple and functional".

In case you missed it, here is the video:

