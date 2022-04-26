Istana Open House on May 7 open to all, visitors no longer need to apply for tickets

The Istana grounds will be open to all visitors between 9am and 5pm on May 7, 2022.

Those who are keen to visit the Istana open house on May 7 no longer have to apply for tickets.

The Istana grounds will be open to all visitors between 9am and 5pm, in view of the further easing of Covid-19 measures, the President's Office said on Tuesday (April 26).

The open house is being held to mark both Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, which fall on May 1 and May 3 respectively.

It will also be the first time the Istana's main building is open to the public since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

Admission to the Istana grounds is free.

Visitors who wish to enter the main building can buy admission tickets on the spot, at $2 for Singaporeans and permanent residents aged four and above, as well as for non-resident children aged four to 12 years. Tickets cost $4 for non-resident adults.

Entry is free for all children below four.

All fees collected will go towards charities supported by the President's Challenge.

The President's Office also said that in line with prevailing safe management measures, visitors should wear masks at all times when indoors.

Visitors to the main building can visit selected function rooms and have the opportunity to view a collection of state gifts as well as the room set-ups for state events.

Safe distancing ambassadors will help ensure visitors observe all safe management measures.

There will be no performances, tours or food trucks at the open house, but there will be merchandise booths selling limited-edition Istana souvenirs and President's Challenge souvenirs.