Istana open house on April 21 to celebrate Hari Raya, Labour Day

The Istana will be open to the public on April 21 in celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Labour Day.

Held from 8.30am to 6pm, the open house will offer visitors live performances, activity and merchandise booths, food stalls, and tours of the Istana grounds.

Multicultural dances and traditional tunes – featuring instruments such as the angklung, kulintang, and gamelan – will be performed by the students from several schools.

The schools are Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School, Bukit Batok Secondary School, Fuhua Secondary School, Hougang Secondary School, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Riverside Secondary School, School of Science and Technology, Yuan Ching Secondary School, and Yuhua Secondary School.

Apart from browsing merchandise booths selling limited-edition Istana and President’s Challenge souvenirs, visitors may also consider patronising the merchandise booths set up by three social service agencies: Club Heal, Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore), and Ain Society – Support Group for Cancer Patients and Family.

Members of the public are reminded that only cashless payments will be accepted, via credit or debit cards or QR code.

Guided tours of the Istana’s main building take visitors to view selected function rooms and some of the state gifts presented over the years to Singapore’s leaders. These will be available every half an hour from 9.30am to 5pm.

Visitors may also choose to tour the building on their own.

Those interested in the Istana’s flora and fauna can join the nature guided tours conducted by National Parks Board volunteers every hour from 10am to 4pm.

Both tours cost up to $4 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and up to $20 for all other visitors, depending on their age.

Entry to the Istana grounds during the open house is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

All other visitors will need to pay an entrance fee of $20 per adult and $10 per child aged between four and 12. Children under four years old may enter for free.

All proceeds from the entry to the Istana grounds, tours and President’s Challenge merchandise booth will go to charities supported by the President’s Challenge. Proceeds from the social service agencies’ booths will go to the agencies themselves.

The Istana Heritage Gallery, located in Istana Park, across the main gate, will also be open. Entry is free for all visitors.

Visitors may enter the Istana grounds from the main gate along Orchard Road. The nearest MRT station is Dhoby Ghaut.

More information on the open house can be found on Istana’s website.