'It costs $8, not $5': Cabby on TikTok asks fellow S'poreans not to make her 'paiseh' when entering JB

A Singaporean taxi driver took on TikTok to rant about drivers who don't seem to know how much it costs to enter Malaysia.

Driving to Malaysia? Perhaps you should watch this video first.

A Singaporean cross-border taxi driver posted a video on TikTok to rant about fellow Singaporean drivers who don't seem to know how much it costs to enter Malaysia, and leave too much gap between cars.

TikTok user CT posted the video on Dec 13 and it has since garnered more than 300,000 views.

She looked like she was crying, but explained in the comments that she was just using a "sad face" filter.

The TikToker started the video with a plea: "Singaporeans, you don't make me paiseh (embarrassed). I'm a Singaporean also."

She then revealed an encounter with a Singaporean driver who did not have enough money in their Touch 'n Go card and borrowed her card.

"You go to Johor, school holiday or no school holiday, your bloody card must have at least RM25," she said, holding up a Touch 'n Go card.

To drive into Johor via the Woodlands Causeway, you must pay RM20 per entry plus a toll charge of RM2.37. CT rounded up RM22.37 to RM25, which is about S$8.

"Eh, please lah, you borrow my card and you give me $5 only... You know how much your toll or not?

The incident took place on Dec 12 and she said it was not the first time someone driving a "big, big car" had borrowed her card.

When contacted by Stomp, CT said she lent her card to the driver because otherwise the driver would not be able to pass customs and she would be stuck behind.

The TikToker then went on to rant about another problem with Singapore drivers at the Causeway. "They love to give gap, a lot of gap," she said, referring to the gap between cars.

And when others drive into the gap, the Singapore drivers would get angry and sound the horn.

"Don't leave gap lah. You can go at least 20cm away from the car."

CT then recounted an incident with a Maserati driver who left too much of a gap.

"Five cars cut (ahead of) him. I'm the first car. After that, one car cut, cut, cut, cut, cut, cut until I cannot see him anymore."