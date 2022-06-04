ITE student serves community from the heart and achieves perfect 4.0 GPA

This is how Javen Francis Koh Wei Yang has been making a difference.

Growing up in a family that is active in philanthropic activities, Javen developed a keen interest in serving the community. This led him to volunteer at Lions Befrienders, a charity that provides care for seniors.

He also joined ITE College Central’s Rotaract Club, where he spearheaded and participated in various community service projects.

In recognition of his leadership qualities, Javen was elected President of the Rotaract Club. He encouraged members of the club to participate in community service projects which included food distribution to needy families.

Beyond helping the less fortunate, Javen also sought to help his peers in their studies. He started an after-school revision programme with some classmates, where they would mentor those who need help in their schoolwork.

From the Heart

“As you teach, you learn. This is the belief that has spurred me to reach out to my classmates and help them in their studies. For me, it is the journey of helping others and succeeding together which makes learning more meaningful and enjoyable," he says.

"At ITE, I was also blessed with lecturers who helped me and gave me many opportunities to achieve my potential. I appreciated that they really made the effort to connect with students and care for our well-being.”

Life after ITE

Javen is pursuing a Diploma in Maritime Business at Singapore Polytechnic. He plans to take a maritime degree programme, after attaining his diploma.

He aspires to set up his own maritime business in the future.

Top Achievements

Javen excelled academically, achieving a Grade Point Average score of 4.0.

He was the champion of a speech competition organised by the Rotary Club of Singapore for ITE students, where he paid tribute to the hard work of frontline workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He set up a Youth Wing at Lions Befrienders, to bring together like-minded youths with a passion in volunteering.

Javen led his schoolmates to raise almost $1,000 for the Central Singapore Community Development Council’s Children Day’s celebration, by selling customised bracelets. The funds were used to purchase necessities, such as stationery, for underprivileged children.

For his outstanding service contributions, he received the ITE Service Star Gold Award in 2021.