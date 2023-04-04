Jail for maid who bit forearm of toddler refusing to sleep

Masita Khoridaturochmah was sentenced to six months’ jail on Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treating the baby.

Feeling frustrated when a toddler under her care would not go to sleep, a maid bit the little girl’s left forearm, causing a bruise.

Masita Khoridaturochmah, 33, was sentenced to six months’ jail on Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treating the girl, who was aged one year and two months at the time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia said that the Indonesian started working for the victim’s mother in 2021. Masita’s duties included caring for the victim and her twin sister.

The maid was at home with the children on May 26, 2022, when she tried but failed to get the victim to sleep.

She then bit the girl’s left forearm once, causing a bruise.

The child’s mother returned home at about 7pm. “After dinner, (while the mother) was preparing the victim for bed, she discovered a bruise in the shape of a bite-mark,” said the DPP.

The mother confronted Masita who denied she bit the girl.

“After much questioning, the accused admitted to the act, (went) on her knees and apologised,” said DPP Ngia.

The mother alerted the police before taking the child to see a doctor. The doctor found teeth marks and a bruise on the girl’s left forearm.

On Tuesday, the DPP asked for Masita to be given between eight and nine months’ jail, stressing that the victim was unable to tell anyone about her ordeal due to her age.

He also said that Masita had abused her position of trust and had targeted a vulnerable victim.

Defence lawyer Kyle Chong, who pleaded for a two-month jail term, told District Judge Tan Jen Tse that Masita is remorseful and that the injury caused was superficial.

Masita’s bail was set at $10,000 on Tuesday, and she is expected to surrender herself at the State Courts on April 11 to begin serving her sentence.