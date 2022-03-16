Jail for man who targeted 3 teenage girls and committed offences including molestation

In 2019, he went online and pretended to be a woman called "Jolin" to lure an 18-year-old girl to his home over a purported modelling job.

Introducing himself as "Jeremy", Chua Wen Bin later met the girl at an LRT station, took her home and asked her to strip in his bedroom before he used a tape to measure certain parts of her body including her chest.

Later that day, he used his mobile phone to record a nude video of his second victim, who was about 17 years old at the time.

Chua struck again the following year when he molested a 15-year-old girl.

The 23-year-old Singaporean was on Wednesday (March 16) sentenced to eight months' jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of molestation, insulting a woman's modesty and making an obscene film.

The court heard that on Sept 1, 2019, he pretended to be Jolin and sent a message to the 18-year-old girl via Instagram, claiming to work for an online clothing brand.

He also lied that he was looking for a model and offered her $80 for each piece of clothing that she modelled.

Believing him, the girl accepted the offer and Chua told her to go to Kangkar LRT station in Sengkang to meet "Jolin" on Sept 4 that year.

The girl did as she was told and met Chua, who claimed to be Jolin's younger brother, Jeremy.

The pair went to his home where he took her measurements after telling her to strip in his bedroom.

Referring to the girl as "victim X", Deputy Public Prosecutor Keith Jieren Thirumaran said: "After the measuring process, the accused asked victim X whether she had a boyfriend and whether she was a virgin.

"The accused then asked victim X whether she wanted to 'do something', and victim X said 'no'. Both the accused and victim X understood that the accused was asking whether victim X would have sexual intercourse with him."

After she left, Chua placed his mobile phone on a chair in his bedroom and met his second victim at his home later that day.

He also took her measurements after telling her to strip and the court heard that he recorded a video of her naked body.

Chua met his third victim, the 15-year-old girl, via Instagram in 2020 and pretended to be a 17-year-old polytechnic student called Jeremy.

The pair agreed to meet and he picked the minor up near her school in a car belonging to his girlfriend's father on May 27 that year.

The DPP, who referred to the third girl as "victim Y", told the court that Chua then drove the girl home.

Chua asked the teenager to take off her mask after he stopped the vehicle near her house.

When she refused to do so, Chua repeated his request and tried to remove it. He then stroked the girl's hand after she slapped his hand away.

The prosecutor said: "At this juncture, victim Y called the accused 'gay'. Subsequently, victim Y tried to leave the car. Victim Y opened the car door and had one foot out of the car.

"The accused (then) used his left hand to pull on victim Y's right arm, causing her to fall back onto the car's front passenger seat."

Chua then grabbed the girl's right breast before she got out of the car and went home.

She alerted the police on May 28, 2020, the court heard.