Japanese restaurant in Tanjong Pagar suspended for 2 weeks, fined over lapses

Teppan Kappou Kenji failed to register an assistant and keep licensed premises free of infestation.

Japanese restaurant Teppan Kappou Kenji has been suspended for two weeks after accumulating 12 demerit points within a year.

The eatery, located on the first storey of 99 Tanjong Pagar Road, was also fined $800, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Dec 20.

The points and fine were imposed after the restaurant committed two offences – failure to register an assistant and failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation. Each offence resulted in six demerit points each.

A licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a year may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled, SFA said.

“All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if there are any, re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3,” said the agency.

The restaurant will be suspended from Dec 20, 2023 to Jan 2, 2024.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act, it added.

If the public spot breaches of the law, they can report the matter via sfa.gov.sg/feedback or contact SFA at 6805-2871.

The Straits Times has contacted Teppan Kappou Kenji and SFA for more information.