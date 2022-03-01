JC student makes TikTok rap video to win votes for student election, gets mad-love from netizens
If anyone ever wants to win a popularity contest, they should take a leaf out of St. Andrew's Junior College student Priyanka’s book.
Or in this case, her short rap video on TikTok.
The junior college student is running for a spot on SAJC’s 45th Student Council.
And her pledge? To the “P” in empathy.
The teenager’s video has been making the rounds since it was posted on Feb 27, proving to everyone that she really does have the "oratory skills to voice opinions".
It has garnered over 68,000 likes and 1,800 comments.
Oh, and her moves aren’t bad either.
@pronkers vote R11😎😎 #whysa #whydontwe ♬ original sound - priyanka😋
Perhaps just as entertaining as the 15-second clip are the reactions in the comments section, coz you know... she’s a real G.
That’s right. You go, girl.
