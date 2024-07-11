Jisoo, Jackson Wang and Jeff Satur add sparkle to Cartier event

Video of Blackpink&#039;s Jisoo and other stars shine at Cartier event in Singapore

(From left) Stars such as Jisoo, Jackson Wang and Jeff Satur congregated at Marina Bay Cruise Centre on July 10.

It was a star-studded night in Singapore on July 10, when A-list celebrities such as K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jisoo, Hong Kong-born idol Jackson Wang and popular Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur gathered at Marina Bay Cruise Centre to celebrate French luxury jeweller Cartier’s iconic Trinity ring turning 100.

The closed-door party was held to celebrate the centenary of the Cartier Trinity collection, as well as a pop-up for the collection at The Arts House from July 15 to 23.

Jisoo, 29, and Wang, 30, are global brand ambassadors for Cartier.

Jisoo’s appearance came as a surprise, as she has been busy filming the upcoming zombie-themed drama Influenza in South Korea. Yet, the singer-actress, who was dressed in a strapless mini-dress, managed to squeeze in a whirlwind trip to Singapore for the event.

She was photographed back in her home country at Incheon Airport on the morning of July 11.

But her fans will be happy that she made good use of her time here. On the fan messenger platform Bubble, she uploaded a picture of herself holding a crab pincer and wrote: “I was sad it was such a short trip to Singapore, but after finishing my schedule, we all ate chilli crab.”

Other South Korean stars at the event included actress Roh Yoon-seo (Our Blues, 2022), who was seen chatting with Jisoo.

Also in attendance were Thai celebrities like Kimberley Anne Woltemas, Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn and Ink Waruntorn Paonil; Filipino actress Heart Evangelista; and Singaporean artistes such as Zoe Tay, Fann Wong, Desmond Tan, Glenn Yong, Rui En, Chantalle Ng and Jeanette Aw.

Yong, 27, uploaded multiple Instagram stories of himself with Wang, who is part of K-pop boy band Got7. In the series of videos, Wang grabs Yong in a tight hug when the two meet and tries to engage Yong in a dance-off during the party.

Yong, who starred in the Jack Neo-directed local movies Ah Girls Go Army (2022) and I Not Stupid 3 (2024), wrote: “So happy to hang with you again Jackson, always so proud of all that you’re doing and thank you for being so encouraging and supportive of me.”

The festivities wrapped up with Satur, 29, entertaining the crowd with his songs like Fade (2022) and a cover version of American singer Teddy Swims’ Lose Control (2023).