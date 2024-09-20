Johor to have two more locations for VEP tag installation

Currently, the only collection centre in Johor is at the TCSens office in Danga Bay, which can serve 300 vehicles per day.

Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) said it will add two more locations in Johor for vehicle owners from Singapore to collect and install their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags from Sept 22.

The two new locations are at the Johor JPJ Complex in Taman Daya and the Road Transport Academy (Southern Region) in Larkin. They can serve up to 800 and 400 vehicles respectively per day, the JPJ said in a statement on Sept 19.

From Oct 1, foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore by land must have a valid VEP. Each permit will come with a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag that allows the Malaysian authorities to identify a foreign-registered vehicle on Malaysia’s roads.

A VEP can be used to pay toll fees on Malaysian highways, as well as the RM20 (S$6) road charge levied on foreign vehicles when they enter Malaysia.

To cope with the volume of applications, the MY VEP office was set up in Woodlands on Aug 19 to allow those encountering difficulties with their application to seek help. Since Sept 12, vehicle owners have also been able to collect their RFID tags at the Woodlands office for $39. This is on top of a processing fee of RM10 for the tag.

Visits to the Woodlands office are now strictly by appointment only.

To make an appointment, motorists have to enter their personal information, including their name and vehicle registration number in the online booking system. They can then choose a time slot by the hour between 9am and 5pm.

JPJ said it urged all foreign vehicle owners to immediately register, install and activate their VEP tags to avoid any difficulties when entering and exiting Malaysia in the future.

Those without a valid VEP can be denied entry into Malaysia, or fined up to RM2,000.

Addresses for the new locations: