Johor police nab members of loan shark syndicate with suspected S'pore links

Johor police chief M. Kumar at the press conference following the arrest of the suspected members of a loan shark syndicate.

Following a series of raids to crack down on a loan shark syndicate, Johor police chief M. Kumar said: "This syndicate is believed to be linked to the syndicate in Singapore."

Seven suspects were arrested in an operation that lasted from March 28 to April 7.

“The police arrested six men and a local woman, between the ages of 29 and 46," Malay Mail quoted Commissioner Kumar as saying.

“Those arrested were allegedly employed by the syndicate’s leaders to make criminal threats, including using arson, against the victims who failed to meet their loan payments.

Johor police seized seven mobile phones, RM2,300 (S$654) in cash, a laptop, two Touch ‘n Go cards along with a Smart Tag device and three plastic packets containing red paint.

“Apart from that, the raiding team also confiscated a Perodua Myvi, a Proton Saga and stationery,” said Commissioner Kumar, adding that the syndicate had been active since January.

Initial investigations found that the syndicate members were paid RM600 each for splashing paint and RM1,000 for committing arson on their borrowers' properties.

The syndicate advertised their loan solutions on Facebook.

“Money is then be deposited into the borrower’s account by the syndicate without a signed loan agreement," said Commissioner Kumar.

“The syndicate charges interest rates of between 20 and 50 per cent."

The syndicate targetted Malaysians working in Singapore.