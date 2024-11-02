Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre reopens

The market was abuzz with activities as at 9am on Nov 1.

After three months of upgrading works, Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre reopened on Nov 1.

As at 9am, at least half of the food stalls and most of the wet and dry market stalls were back in business.

Renovation works are expected to continue until Dec 31.

The centre houses 63 food stalls and 302 other stalls selling groceries and clothes.

"It feels more spacious and airier now," Mr Samri Mohamed, 60, told Berita Harian.

"The seats are also more comfortable."

Madam Siti Noraiha Hanif, 39, who was shopping with her husband, said she had missed the liveliness of the market and food centre.

Among the improved features at the centre are new toilets and additional fans. There are now seats near the taxi stand and a dedicated washing area for the the butchers and fishmongers.

Madam Marhaini Rohain, 53, was glad to reopen her shop which sells dried food.

"I managed to save up before the closure, so I got to use the downtime to rest," she shared.

"I'm happy to be back in business after three months of no income."