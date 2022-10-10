Karl Liew, accused of lying in Parti Liyani case, to undergo neuropsychological tests

Karl Liew Kai Lung, who is facing charges for giving false evidence in the case of his family's former maid, Ms Parti Liyani, is to undergo neuropsychological assessments.

Liew, 45, the son of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, was charged in 2020 for giving false evidence and furnishing false information to a public servant.

He is alleged to have falsely told the police in 2016 that he had found 119 pieces of clothing belonging to him in boxes that had been packed by Ms Parti, who was then accused of stealing from the family.

He also allegedly gave false evidence during Ms Parti's trial that a T-shirt and a blouse, which were exhibits in the case, had belonged to him.

Ms Parti, an Indonesian, was initially convicted in 2019 of stealing $34,000 worth of items from the Liews but was acquitted after the High Court overturned her conviction on appeal in 2020.

Liew was charged in November 2020.

Court records show that his case was last heard in chambers on Oct 7, and that it was adjourned for him to be subject to the neuropsychological assessments.

He is expected to undergo the assessments at Raffles Hospital in late October and early November, with the report to be out in December.

His lawyer is expected to provide an update at the next court session for the case in chambers on Dec 9.

Liew's bail of $15,000 has been extended.

If convicted of furnishing false information to a public servant, Liew can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

If convicted of giving false evidence in the course of a judicial proceeding, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Ms Parti, who began working for the Liews in 2007, was asked in March 2016 to do chores at Liew's home and clean his office in another location. She had expressed unhappiness at being made to do extra work for him.

The Liew family terminated her employment in October 2016, and she was given two hours to pack her belongings into three boxes.

Ms Parti became angry and threatened to make a complaint to the Ministry of Manpower before returning to Indonesia.

She had asked Liew to pay for the boxes to be shipped to her. The next day, the Liew family opened the boxes belonging to Ms Parti.

The elder Mr Liew later made a police report alleging that some of the items she had packed in the boxes belonged to the Liew family.

Ms Parti was arrested when she returned to Singapore in December 2016, and was charged with four counts of theft in August 2017.

She claimed trial to the charges and was convicted and sentenced to two years and two months' jail in 2019.

She was acquitted after an appeal in 2020 in which the High Court ruled the original conviction was "unsafe", highlighting the police's handling of the evidence.