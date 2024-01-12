Language barrier saves couple from robbery

There were no customer at the shop at the time of the incident.

The owners of Bao Baby at Elias Mall in Pasir Ris could not understand what the teenager wanted, so they just raised their arms in surrender.

The 61-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife could only guess that the boy was trying to rob them.

The trio were the only ones in the shop at about 6pm on Jan 11, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Initially thinking that the boy had wanted to buy steamed buns, Mr Chen gave the teen the menu. But the boy shook his head and muttered "no, no" before flashing a sharp object and gesturing towards the cash register with it.

To defuse the situation, Mr Chen decided to just hand over the money from the till.

However, Mrs Chen spotted someone walking past the shop and shouted at her husband not to give the boy the money.

In his panic, the boy flung his weapon before fleeing and it hit Mrs Chen on her chest. She attended to her injury while Mr Chen gave chase but the boy managed to get away.

Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the attempted robbery.

Mrs Chen received treatment at Changi General Hospital and was discharged on the same day.