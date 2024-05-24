 Late start to Downtown Line MRT services this morning, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Late start to Downtown Line MRT services this morning

Late start to Downtown Line MRT services this morning
MRT service between Fort Canning and Mattar stations was unavailable from the start of service until 7.26am.PHOTO: TNP READER
May 24, 2024 10:40 am

According to Facebook updates by SBS Transit on May 24, MRT service on the Downtown Line could not begin until 7.26am.

MRT services between Fort Canning and Mattar stations was unavailable from the start of service until 7.26am due to track closure.

A locomotive, which is a vehicle used in maintenance works, had caught fire at 1am when engineering works were ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force put out the fire and nobody was hurt in the incident. But the locomotive could not be removed before it cooled down completely.

Free regular and bridging bus services were provided between Chinatown and Bedok North stations to enable commuters to get to their destinations. A shuttle train service plied between MacPherson and Bedok North stations.

Commuters were also encouraged to take alternative MRT lines to get to their destination stations.  

Mr Wu was on his way to visit his wife when the accident happened.
Singapore

Passenger, 77, thrown off seat as bus collides with trailer

Related Stories

New peak-period bus services to serve east side, Punggol

Labour of Love: The bus captain of her heart

Woman cyclist taken to hospital after collision with bus

MRT service at the other stations on the Downtown Line was unaffected during the disruption.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SBS TransitDowntown Line