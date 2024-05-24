Late start to Downtown Line MRT services this morning

MRT service between Fort Canning and Mattar stations was unavailable from the start of service until 7.26am.

According to Facebook updates by SBS Transit on May 24, MRT service on the Downtown Line could not begin until 7.26am.

A locomotive, which is a vehicle used in maintenance works, had caught fire at 1am when engineering works were ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force put out the fire and nobody was hurt in the incident. But the locomotive could not be removed before it cooled down completely.

Free regular and bridging bus services were provided between Chinatown and Bedok North stations to enable commuters to get to their destinations. A shuttle train service plied between MacPherson and Bedok North stations.

Commuters were also encouraged to take alternative MRT lines to get to their destination stations.

MRT service at the other stations on the Downtown Line was unaffected during the disruption.