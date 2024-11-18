 New feeder service to improve connectivity in Tampines, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

New feeder service to improve connectivity in Tampines

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
TNP
Nov 18, 2024 01:12 pm

New SBS Transit feeder service 298X will be introduced on Dec 9 to provide a faster connection for commuters travelling between Tampines North, Tampines West and Tampines town centre and transport hub.

The new express feeder service will operate from Tampines North Bus Interchange and serve 15 selected bus stops along the regular route of its parent service 298, according to SBS Transit in a announcement on Nov 18.

This includes the bus stops near Tampines MRT Station and bus interchange.

Regular feeder service fares apply.

Service 298X will operate during peak hours on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

 

