LED wristbands recycled for the first time in history of NDP shows

NDP spectators receiving wristbands as they enter the parade area at the Padang on Aug 3.

Kiara Phang, 12, putting on an NDP wristband with the help of her mother, Ms Celine Hsieh, 40, at the Padang on Aug 3.

For the first time, LED wristbands from the 2024 National Day Parade (NDP) shows are being recycled and redistributed to the audience.

Speaking to the media before the NDP preview on Aug 3, Captain Alfian Noorhaqim, the deputy organising secretary for logistics in the NDP 2024 show committee, said this is part of the committee’s environmental efforts as only slightly more than 27,000 wristbands – the total seating capacity of each show – were produced in total in 2024.

“We try to maximise (the use of the wristbands) by recycling it and using it throughout multiple shows,” he added, “instead of just using it once and disposing it.”

Besides the wristbands being made of recycled materials, CPT Alfian said this recycling initiative allows more people to be involved in the shows through the act of reusing.

For the first six shows that started from June 22 up till July 27, the average return rate of these wristbands has been 93 per cent.

The NDP 2024 show committee told The Straits Times that for the remaining two shows on Aug 3 and 9, they are aiming for a return rate that is the same or higher than the current 93 per cent.

These wristbands, which are worn by the audience, are used from chapters three to six of the NDP show, which begins after the military parade and ceremony segment ends at about 7.30pm.

The LED wristbands allow audience members to become part of the multimedia canvas at the Padang, changing colours and blinking according to the different stage themes and rhythm of the music.

CPT Alfian noted that after each combined rehearsal or preview, the cloth straps and LED components of the wristbands will be cleaned and sanitised in time for the subsequent show.

He added that the committee is still considering if it should reuse the 2024 wristbands for NDP shows in the coming years.

Noting that the recycling of these wristbands is a “new concept for everyone”, CPT Alfian said volunteers will remind the audience members to return their wristbands throughout their time at the Padang, from when they collect the bands at the entrance to the beginning of the actual show.

He added that volunteers will prompt the audience members to return the wristbands again when they exit the stands after the show ends.