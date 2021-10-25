Less air-con usage, longer minimum period for flats mooted

Ways to reduce reliance on air-conditioning systems or make cooling greener were among the ideas shared by participants at a discussion yesterday about Singapore's long-term land use plans.

The discussion, organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), focused on four areas: Making Singapore inclusive, adaptable and resilient, sustainable, as well as distinctive and endearing.

These were distilled from feedback gathered in the first phase of the year-long public consultation on long-term land-use plans, which took place from July to last month.

Yesterday, 60 participants were split into smaller groups to discuss ideas focusing on involving one of the four pillars, before reconvening to share their ideas.

Participant Adriale Pang, 19, said greener large-scale cooling methods could be considered amid global warming.

"In heat-stressed countries, there are growing calls to reimagine large-scale cooling methods and guarantee access to an environment with safe temperatures as a basic human right," said the full-time national serviceman.

"Singapore can... design residential estates that do not have air-conditioning units in individual homes but instead are cooled collectively with nature-inspired features like man-made streams and greenery-covered facades."

Others like Dr Winnie Choo suggested that architectural styles suited to the tropics could be applied more widely.

The 33-year-old referenced colonial bungalows, which have higher ceilings that dissipate heat, and Golden Mile Complex's terraced profile, which brings units natural ventilation.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who hosted yesterday's discussion, said all these suggestions reflected the participants' desire for a sustainable Singapore.

"No idea is too wild to explore at this stage - we are talking about 50 years or more into the future, and in 50 years, so much can change," he said.

One group suggested that to strengthen community ties, the minimum occupancy period, which dictates how long owners must live in their Housing Board flats before selling them, should be extended to a decade from the current five years, as a longer live-in period would allow communities to be built organically.

Yesterday's discussion was the first of six facilitated discussions organised by the URA between now and December. Those interested in finding out more may visit go.gov.sg/ltpr

