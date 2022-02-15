A-level results release set for Feb 22

Only candidates collecting their results will be allowed into school premises.

Students who sat the A-level examinations last year will receive their results next Tuesday (Feb 22) at 2pm.

School candidates will receive their results in their respective classrooms, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint statement on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Only candidates collecting their results will be allowed into school premises and they are expected to observe the safe management measures in place.

School candidates issued with the Ministry of Health's health risk warning will be allowed to collect their results in person if they test negative using an antigen rapid test on the day of the results release before going to school.

Those who are unwell or are required to self-isolate due to a positive Covid-19 test result should not return to school to collect their results, said the statement.

These students can check their results online via SEAB's Candidates Portal at this website from 2.45pm onwards. The portal will be accessible from Feb 22 to March 8.

School candidates can use their Singpass account to access the portal.

International students will receive their system-generated username via e-mail from Feb 17.

School candidates can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf. The proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for the school's verification when collecting the results.

Candidates may contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy, or if they have not received their system-generated username for SEAB's Candidates Portal.

Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post. The results will be mailed on Feb 22 to the addresses provided to SEAB.

Those who are eligible for Singpass can also use their Singpass accounts to obtain their results online via SEAB's Candidates Portal, similar to the arrangement for school candidates.

Private candidates who are non-Singpass holders will receive their system-generated username via e-mail.

Students who wish to apply for admissions or scholarships to autonomous universities should submit their applications online, without the need to submit hard copies of their A-level certificates.

More information on the admissions processes can be found on the respective universities' websites.

Students who would like guidance on their education options can approach their teachers or the education and career guidance (ECG) counsellors supporting their schools, said the statement.

They can also visit the MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about education options, career pathways and available courses.

Students can make an appointment for online or phone counselling with a counsellor from MOE's ECG centre by visiting https://go.gov.sg/moe-ecg-centre, calling 6831-1420 or e-mailing MOE_ECG@moe.gov.sg

The MOE ECG Centre will offer online or phone counselling till March 19, from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.