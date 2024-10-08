Little India restaurant explosion: 'Glass flew... It was surreal'

Two search dogs and a drone were also deployed to augment the search operation.

There were glass shards scattered on the ground after the blast.

Shortly after 1am on Oct 8, senior beauty adviser Qristal Adrianna was stepping out of Mustaffa Centre when she heard an explosion.

The 48-year-old was at the 24-hour shopping centre with her husband and her sister.

"We were shopping for a karaoke set for my sister, who is a wheelchair user," Ms Qristal told TNP.

The trio went over to the restaurant adjacent to Mustafa Centre – Paakashala Singapore, at 84 Syed Alwi Road.

"Glass flew and shards were everywhere," said Ms Qristal.

"It was surreal, just like in the movies."

She saw a man sustain injuries from the flying debris and called the police.

Ms Qristal added that the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived "very quickly".

In their Facebook update, SCDF wrote: "Preliminary fire investigation findings indicate that a likely build-up of flammable gas within 84 Syed Alwi Road (operated as a restaurant) led to the blast and partial collapse of both units at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road."

There were no flammable gas readings detected at the incident site.