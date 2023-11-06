 Man charged with molesting woman at S’pore Grand Prix; another accused of pushing her sister, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man charged with molesting woman at S’pore Grand Prix; another accused of pushing her sister

Man charged with molesting woman at S’pore Grand Prix; another accused of pushing her sister
TNP PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Nadine Chua
Nov 06, 2023 12:51 pm

A man was charged on Monday with molesting a 20-year-old woman during the Singapore Grand Prix while another man was accused of pushing her sister to the ground.

British national Hyde George Ernest, 36, allegedly used criminal force on the first woman by touching her right thigh near her crotch on Sept 16 at around 10.30pm.

The woman cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

Another man also appeared in court on Monday to face three charges for his offences that same night.

Irish national Donoghue Alan Michael, 37, was charged with using criminal force against another woman by pushing her once and causing her to fall.

According to previous media reports, the woman is the sister of the victim in the molestation case.

Police conducted a screening of the name “Sheng Chan Hua” but could not find any leads. State Coroner Nakhoda said the name appeared to be a made up one.
Singapore

Identity of dead man known by many names remains a mystery

Related Stories

Ex-Certis officers charged with taking bribes from sex drug peddlers, stealing drugs for own use

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of crypto fraud, faces up to 110 years’ jail

Woman accused of injecting Botox into 3 women without having valid certificate

The incident happened on the night of Sept 16 when officers on patrol along Connaught Drive during the Singapore Grand Prix saw a dispute between two men, the police said on Sunday.

Hyde allegedly molested the victim and Donoghue, who was with him at the time, then allegedly got into a fight with a 25-year-old man and pushed the woman’s sister during the scuffle.

Donoghue was accused of causing hurt to the man by punching him multiple times and causing his face to swell. He was also charged with affray over the alleged fight.

The prosecution asked for a week’s adjournment for three more charges to be tendered against Donoghue. His case will be heard again on Nov 14.

Hyde’s case was adjourned to Dec 4.

Those who commit outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or face any combination of such punishments.

Those found guilty of using criminal force can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIMEOUTRAGE OF MODESTY/INSULTING MODESTYSINGAPORE GRAND PRIX