Live streamers issue public apology to Chan Brothers

Live streamers Elvin Low of the Facebook page FasterBuylah and Zzen Chan of the Facebook page Empire Home Live have reached a private settlement with Chan Brothers Travel.

Both live streamers have also issued public apologies for the online statements made against the company’s services.

This follows a similar public apology issued by Jayner Teh Qiao’Er on 15 April 2024.

"I hosted and/or appeared in various Facebook live streams on July 15 and 16, 2023. I made statements against the services rendered by Chan Brothers and its operations," she wrote in her apology.

"I have deleted the live streams with objectionable content.

"I also promise not to publish or say anything else related to the tour that is untrue or can be seen as negative about Chan Brothers."

In July 2023, Chan Brothers organised a private tour of Croatia and Austria for a group of live streamers and their travel party.

During the trip, the travellers hosted multiple Facebook live streams and made a series of allegations and claims about the tour.

To date, three of the eight lives treamers have reached private settlements with Chan Brothers through their respective lawyers and issued public apologies.