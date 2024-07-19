Zhang Yaodong taking action against netizens' allegations

Social media platform Xiaohongshu the past two months was buzzing with talks of Zhang Yaodong's alleged promiscuity.

The Singapore-based Malaysian actor was accused of cheating on his partner and other netizens jumped in with their own unsavoury allegations.

Now the 46-year-old "has already sought legal advice and made a police report", 8world Entertainment Lifestyle quoted Zhang's agent Ada as saying.

A Xiaohongshu user had posted a photo of Zhang and claimed he was a serial cheater. A commenter chimed in: "He cheated on my friend a few years ago."

Another user, who had a Hong Kong-based IP address, claimed: "I have a friend who was impregnated by Zhang Yaodong but doesn't wish to come out to talk about it."

The photos posted on the platform included one of Zhang in bed and another of him leaving a recreation venue, hand in hand with a woman.

Zhang's agent added that now that he has filed a police report and is seeking legal advice, he will not be commenting on this issue.